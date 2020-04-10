Barrington Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a report issued on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Carriage Services stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $269.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,854,415.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 2,250 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,202 shares of company stock worth $296,894 and sold 28,274 shares worth $447,336. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

