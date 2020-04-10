Basic Attention Token Reaches Market Cap of $239.63 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $239.63 million and $90.14 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Bancor Network, WazirX and Binance. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 391.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.02718628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00203029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00048022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,492,564 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Liqui, GOPAX, CPDAX, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Upbit, IDEX, ABCC, Koinex, IDCM, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, ChaoEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, DDEX, BitBay, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, AirSwap, Cobinhood, WazirX, Zebpay, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Huobi, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

