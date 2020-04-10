Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 92,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,891,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,358. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average is $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

