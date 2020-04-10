BCS Wealth Management Acquires 58,929 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,929 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 353,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $21.58. 303,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,245. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39.

