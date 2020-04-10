BCS Wealth Management Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 109.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 429,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 137,759 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. 1,189,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,918. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

