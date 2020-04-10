BCS Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.3% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.67. 8,724,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,402,253. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.20.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

