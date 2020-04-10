Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report released on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s FY2021 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.40.

BDX opened at $247.45 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.47 and its 200 day moving average is $254.19.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $2,010,493.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,880,092.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

