Binance Coin (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $2.18 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin token can currently be purchased for about $14.02 or 0.00202255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and FCoin. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and $431.89 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.02766740 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bancor Network, Gate.io, DDEX, LBank, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.