Bismuth (BIS) One Day Volume Tops $1,172.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $532,162.73 and approximately $1,172.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007223 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.