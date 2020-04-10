BitBall Hits Market Cap of $298,301.33 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One BitBall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 67.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $298,301.33 and $82,938.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033202 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00059221 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,964.09 or 1.00952536 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00063753 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000686 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,018,894 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

