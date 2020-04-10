bitCNY Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One bitCNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002008 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.41 million and $79.30 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014514 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.02750011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00202820 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 31,879,000 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

