BitCoen Tops 1-Day Volume of $213.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $67,805.70 and approximately $213.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.35 or 0.02377172 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001681 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,916.49 or 1.00040965 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

