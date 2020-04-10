Bitcoin Adult (BTAD) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Adult (CURRENCY:BTAD) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Bitcoin Adult has a market cap of $13,811.28 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Adult has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Adult coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Adult alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 391.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.02718628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00203029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00048022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Adult Coin Profile

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 42,115,829 coins and its circulating supply is 40,154,664 coins. Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT. Bitcoin Adult’s official website is www.bitcoin-adult.com.

Bitcoin Adult Coin Trading

Bitcoin Adult can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Adult directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Adult should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Adult using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Adult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Adult and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.