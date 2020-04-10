Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.0303 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $557,439.46 and $90.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000126 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.