Bitcoin Gold Hits One Day Volume of $48.79 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $156.49 million and approximately $48.79 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.94 or 0.00128742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BitFlip, Ovis and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00523959 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00080385 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002537 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000469 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, CEX.IO, Graviex, DSX, Vebitcoin, YoBit, QuadrigaCX, Braziliex, SouthXchange, Binance, Bleutrade, OKEx, Huobi, Crex24, Ovis, Zebpay, Negocie Coins, Kucoin, Altcoin Trader, Exrates, Instant Bitex, Bithumb, Exmo, Sistemkoin, Bitsane, Koineks, Coinone, Indodax, C2CX, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinnest, Trade Satoshi, Korbit, Bitfinex, TDAX, Bitlish, Bit-Z, Bittrex, BitFlip, Bitinka, BitMarket and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

