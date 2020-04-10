Bitcoin Planet 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.01082670 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00057366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034140 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00256668 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00174074 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058377 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

