Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,883.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00045405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Poloniex. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $430,856.83 and approximately $23,883.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003880 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001148 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000482 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 138,255 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

