BitcoiNote (BTCN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $13,340.81 and approximately $4.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,419,422 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

