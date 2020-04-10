Bitcore (BTX) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Bitcore has a market cap of $3.34 million and $2,573.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,913.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.02325480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.59 or 0.03436460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00620392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00785994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00077113 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00025714 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00533036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,188,962 coins and its circulating supply is 17,688,003 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, QBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

