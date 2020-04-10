BitNewChain Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. BitNewChain has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1,797.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitNewChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. In the last week, BitNewChain has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00782700 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BitNewChain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org.

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

