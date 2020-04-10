BitRewards (BIT) One Day Volume Hits $16.00

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 46% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, BitRewards has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $11,920.08 and $16.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRewards token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitRewards alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00341219 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00419543 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015561 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000240 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000127 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000744 BTC.

BitRewards Token Profile

BitRewards is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network. The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards.

Buying and Selling BitRewards

BitRewards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitRewards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRewards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.