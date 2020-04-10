BitSend (BSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $237.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $109,407.38 and $237.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.01088510 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00055988 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00257120 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,834,450 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info.

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

