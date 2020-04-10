BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,608 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 1.1% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,791,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after acquiring an additional 61,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. 1,291,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,468. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31.

