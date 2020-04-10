BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 831 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,438,000 after buying an additional 226,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.03.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,369,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.56. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 836,657 shares of company stock worth $118,138,971. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

