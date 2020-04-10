BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $115,063,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,065,000 after buying an additional 151,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,347. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

