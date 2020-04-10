BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 88,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,531,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,044,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.28.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

