BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,206.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,807. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,239.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,314.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,488.17.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

