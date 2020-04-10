BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

Shares of APH traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.91. 1,785,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,540. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

