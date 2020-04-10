BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,907 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 115.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,991,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,668,278. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.39. The company has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

