BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 13.3% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 40.5% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 65,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 27.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 121.8% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 60,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 49,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,663,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,065,720. The company has a market capitalization of $191.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

