BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $98.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,473,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,848,721. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

