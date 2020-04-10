BlackCoin (BLK) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Bittrex. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $7,277.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,883,419 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

