BLOCKv One Day Volume Tops $801,824.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $801,824.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 391% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.02744756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202340 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00048499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.