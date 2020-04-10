Bloom Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Bloom has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Bloom token can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, TOPBTC, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Bloom has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $627.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bloom alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 379.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.02732588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00202480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, Bibox, IDEX, TOPBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.