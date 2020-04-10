Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $117,105.28

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Bolivarcoin has a market capitalization of $117,105.28 and $59.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000088 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,407,895 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

