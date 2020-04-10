BonusCloud (BXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $109.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One BonusCloud token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a market cap of $600,135.44 and $109.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.04571648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00065806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036856 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014415 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009778 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003379 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,820,914 tokens. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

