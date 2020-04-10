Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,286 shares of company stock valued at $99,772,075. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Broadcom stock traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,438,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.37 and a 200-day moving average of $291.17. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

