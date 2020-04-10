Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,682 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $21,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,947,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,265,000 after buying an additional 288,653 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,570,000 after buying an additional 160,215 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after buying an additional 125,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 771.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 114,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $105.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.