Brokerages Anticipate Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

