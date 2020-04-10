Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCC. Compass Point raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $13.10. 6,795,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,363,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

