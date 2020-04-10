Brokerages Expect Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09. Wright Medical Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wright Medical Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMGI shares. BidaskClub lowered Wright Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

In other news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,479,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

WMGI opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Wright Medical Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.71, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

