Brokers Issue Forecasts for Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.87). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $12.19 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

In other news, CEO William B. Berry purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $951,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen acquired 12,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $100,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205 in the last 90 days. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 230,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 102,130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.