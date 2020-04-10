Brokers Offer Predictions for AngioDynamics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for AngioDynamics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

ANGO stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,910,000 after acquiring an additional 752,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 737,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 456,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 278,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3,623.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 246,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 239,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

