Brokers Set Expectations for Cumulus Media Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 5.50%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMLS. ValuEngine downgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $3.85 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Cumulus Media by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 84,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cumulus Media by 724.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cumulus Media by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 105,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.