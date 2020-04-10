Brokers Set Expectations for Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VAR. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $157.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

NYSE:VAR opened at $113.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $150.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,725.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,824,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

