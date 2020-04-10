Brokers Set Expectations for XBiotech Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XBiotech in a report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for XBiotech’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get XBiotech alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on XBIT. ValuEngine raised XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. XBiotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of XBIT opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.13. XBiotech has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in XBiotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 641.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 13.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,662,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $10,607,490.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,292,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.