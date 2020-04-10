Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,000 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $94,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,445.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.70. 1,090,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,220. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.90. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $103.04.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,193,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,669,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Qualys by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 461,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,380,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.