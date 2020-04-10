Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 985 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.0% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $8.46 on Friday, hitting $102.76. 40,966,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,070,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

