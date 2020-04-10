Buckley Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 2.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after buying an additional 338,283 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.84.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 50,047,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,725,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

