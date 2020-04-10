Buckley Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.2% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,441,000 after buying an additional 556,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 232.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,658,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,964,352. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $191,881.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,408 shares of company stock worth $5,284,429. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.26.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.